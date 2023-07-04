BLOOMINGTON — Burglary and retail theft charges are pending against a Normal woman.

Karissa M. Bowman, 30, is charged with one count of burglary, accused of entering a garage April 5 in Normal “with the intent to commit theft,” according to court documents.

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging her with the Class 2 felony on June 21 and a warrant was issued.

She was taken into custody July 2 on a separate misdemeanor case of retail theft.

In that case, she is accused of trying to steal from a Walgreens store and Circle K gas station on July 1 and 2.

Her bond in the felony case was set at $50,000, at 10%; in the misdemeanor case, bond was set at $3,000, at 10%.

Arraignments were scheduled for July 12 and July 21.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Andrea M. Sheets Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson