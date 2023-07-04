BLOOMINGTON — Burglary and retail theft charges are pending against a Normal woman.
Karissa M. Bowman, 30, is charged with one count of burglary, accused of entering a garage April 5 in Normal “with the intent to commit theft,” according to court documents.
A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging her with the Class 2 felony on June 21 and a warrant was issued.
She was taken into custody July 2 on a separate misdemeanor case of retail theft.
In that case, she is accused of trying to steal from a Walgreens store and Circle K gas station on July 1 and 2.
Her bond in the felony case was set at $50,000, at 10%; in the misdemeanor case, bond was set at $3,000, at 10%.
Arraignments were scheduled for July 12 and July 21.
