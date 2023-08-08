BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County judge set bond Monday for a defendant who had been held without one.
Thomas M. Gomaras, 36, of Normal is charged with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and two counts of domestic battery. He appeared in McLean County court last week, when Judge Amy McFarland ordered that he be held without bond, pending a risk assessment.
At a bond review hearing Monday, Judge Scott Kording set bond at $30,000, 10% to apply, meaning Gomaras would have to pay $3,035 to be released from custody.
Gomaras was ordered to have no contact with the victim named in this case, who he is accused of punching, choking and throwing a fan at, and no contact with an address in Normal.
He was also ordered not to possess or consume alcohol or illicit substances. If released, he would be required to submit to electronic monitoring as well.
His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 18.
