BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man received a bond on Friday after being held in jail without one while facing battery charges.
Alec M. McKean, 35, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation (Class 2 felony) after being accused of choking and hitting a person in the face on Sept. 9.
McKean was initially charged and held in jail Monday pending a risk assessment. He was also ordered not to have contact with the victim named in the case and an address in Bloomington.
His bond was set at $60,000 with 10% and additional fees to apply for release.
An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 29.