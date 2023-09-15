BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man received a bond on Friday after being held in jail without one while facing battery charges.

Alec M. McKean, 35, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation (Class 2 felony) after being accused of choking and hitting a person in the face on Sept. 9.

McKean was initially charged and held in jail Monday pending a risk assessment. He was also ordered not to have contact with the victim named in the case and an address in Bloomington.

His bond was set at $60,000 with 10% and additional fees to apply for release.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 29.

