HUDSON — Owners of several boats moored at a Lake Bloomington marina are casting for answers after at least eight vessels were vandalized there recently.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Jeffrey Kretlow, confirmed that deputies responded at 7:30 a.m. June 28 to a report of several damaged boats in the area of the Mucky Duck Marina, 17845 Park View Lane, Hudson.

He said two boats were heavily damaged and possibly totaled. Six to eight others were rummaged through, incurring minor damage.

Based on immediately available information Tuesday, no arrests have been made, and it was unclear if any boats had been stolen. The chief deputy said detectives are continuing to investigate and no further information was available Tuesday.

For a tight-knit boating community outside of Hudson, the incident was a shock.

Breann Neal said she and her husband, Tom Neal, both of rural Hudson, purchased a new pontoon boat in 2018. She said it was one of the two boats that were seriously damaged last week.

In nine years that her family has maintained boats at that marina, she said, she had never seen one so severely vandalized.

The front sides of both pontoons had been smashed, the deck had buckled up and cracked, and almost every panel and the console is damaged, she said, adding that the propeller and motor are damaged too.

Neal also provided The Pantagraph with photos of her boat and others at the marina taken June 28. The latter vessel appeared to have its seating and other surfaces apparently stained by dispensed fire extinguishers. She believes one or more potential suspects rummaged through boats at the marina, seeking keys.

Tied in

With the incident occurring about a week before July Fourth, the timing was not lost on Mike Phillips, co-owner of the Mucky Duck Marina.

He said the current ownership group has managed the marina of 76 slips for eight years, and they haven’t seen an incident that compares to last month. He said there was a minor break-in around a year ago, in the middle of winter.

Phillips said the marina will be installing more security cameras, plus additional lighting with motion-detection features.

One other blessing from the vandalism episode — aside from there being no reports of injuries — was seeing the local boating community come together, he said.

Still, everyone is “outraged,” said Phillips. He described his marina customers as a tight-knit community where everyone knows everyone.

Mucky Duck Marina is also offering a $1,000 award for information that directly, a Facebook post stated and stressed in an interview by Phillips.

Neal said she knows of a cove at Lake Bloomington where she and other recreational boaters tie up to each other for a scenic hangout spot. Yet, she didn’t get out on the water there for July Fourth.

She said Tuesday she's re-evaluating her complacency on security measures since last week.

One thing that stuck out to Neal: A brand new paddleboard she had left on the boat didn’t get touched.

She said the boat’s speakers were ripped out too. She supposed they could be at the bottom of the lake.

Anyone with additional information on these crimes is asked contact Det. Henkel by calling 309-888-5049.

