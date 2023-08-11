BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County judge has ruled a Bloomington woman, who is serving 55 years for a 2011 murder, will not get a new trial on a related charge.

Misook Nowlin, 57, was convicted in 2012 of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of her mother-in-law, Linda Tyda. Before her trial began, she pleaded guilty to one count of concealment of a homicidal death.

Earlier this year, her attorney Jeff Brown filed a petition on her behalf asking the court to conduct an evidentiary hearing, vacate her guilty plea on the concealment charge and set the matter for a new trial.

Having taken their arguments under advisement, Kording issued a ruling Friday afternoon, denying the motion.

In the petition, the defense argued Nowlin had ineffective assistance of counsel because her trial attorney, Brian McEldowney, did not file a motion to withdraw her guilty plea when given the opportunity during the early appeal process. He instead filed a motion to reconsider the sentence on the concealment charge.

McEldowney testified in May that he had advised her to choose a reconsidered sentence motion rather than a withdrawn plea because the evidence on that count was "substantial.”

Tyda’s body was found Sept. 12, 2011, in a shallow grave near a forest preserve off Interstate 55 in Will County, The Pantagraph previously reported.

Nowlin agreed with his recommendation and asked Judge Robert Frietag to reconsider her sentence, a motion the judge denied.

During his ruling Friday, Kording noted Nowlin did not ask McEldowney to file a motion to withdraw her guilty plea and said McEldowney’s performance was not ineffective.

The judge said in consideration of the two-pronged test of an ineffective assistance of counsel claim, known as the Strickland test, not only was McEldowney not deficient in his role as counsel — the first prong — but if he had been, the outcome likely would not have been different — the second prong.

“I don’t see any real likelihood that the defendant would have avoided another conviction on count four,” Kording said.

McEldowney’s trial strategy, as the attorney testified, was to increase Nowlin’s credibility with the jury for her self-defense claim by entering the guilty plea on the concealment.

Kording said he thought McEldowney’s trial strategy was coherent and reasonable.

Following the ruling, Brown said Nowlin wanted to appeal Kording’s decision. Kording reappointed the Office of the State Appellate Defender to take up her case.

