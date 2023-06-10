BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was given probation and a jail sentence after pleading guilty to a battery charge.
Andreia L. Brown, 40, was charged in October 2022 with two counts of aggravated battery of an officer, a Class 2 felony. Misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer were later added.
According to online court records, she pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of aggravated battery, and the remaining charges were dismissed.
Brown was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 24 months probation.