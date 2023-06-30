BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to a charge related to her involvement in a DUI crash in 2020.

Destiney M.J. Bates, 30, was charged in June 2020 with two counts of failure to give information after a motor vehicle crash involving injuries and three counts of aggravated driving under the influence, as well as two misdemeanors for driving while never having been issued a license and driving a vehicle with revoked or suspended registration. She was also cited for traffic violations.

When she was initially charged, prosecutors said witnesses had reported seeing Bates drive through a stop light south of downtown Bloomington, causing a crash with another vehicle, and they said she was seen leaving the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

After failing to appear for a plea hearing in 2021, Bates was back in McLean County custody this month and pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of failure to give information after a motor vehicle crash involving injuries and one count of aggravated DUI.

The remaining charges were dismissed.

According to online court records, Bates was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each charge, with credit for 132 days served, and to one year of mandatory supervised release.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Andrea M. Sheets Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson