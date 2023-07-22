BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Bloomington woman.
Angela Myrick, 50, is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, involving less than 1 gram of cocaine, 1-15 grams of cocaine and an amount of buprenorphine that was not included in court documents.
She also is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance involving less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Myrick was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
An arraignment was scheduled for July 28.