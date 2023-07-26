BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cocaine delivery charge.

Angela R. Oss, 44, was initially charged in August 2022 with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two involving cocaine and one for alprazolam; and one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

She pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance after prosecutors said she sold about 0.7 grams of cocaine to a confidential source in an Illinois State Police investigation.

The remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Oss was sentenced to 30 months probation, plus all fines, fees and costs, which include a $100 street value fine.

She was also ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.

