BLOOMINGTON —A Bloomington woman faces multiple drug possession charges following an investigation and arrest by the Bloomington Police Department.

Jewanna N. Tolliver-Sykes, 61, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, once as a Class X felony and once as a Class 1 felony.

According to court documents, Tolliver-Sykes was arrested Thursday by Bloomington police officers following an investigation and was found with approximately 77 grams of cocaine, two digital scales and cash from supposed transactions.

Her bond was set at $100,000, with 10% and fees needed to apply for release from the McLean County jail

Her arraignment is set for Sept. 15.

