BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman faces charges after being accused of hitting a police officer.
Misti R. Marlett, 35, is charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, and one count of obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Prosecutors allege that on Tuesday, after Bloomington police were called to assist Marlett and had transported her to a local hospital, she became uncooperative and struck an officer in the head.
Marlett's bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, meaning she does not have to post any cash to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.
As a condition of her bond, Marlett was ordered to comply with recommended mental health treatment.
Her next court date in this matter is July 21 at 10 a.m.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Bryant Lewis
Derek Roesch
Justin M. Mata
Marcus D. Wesley
Phillip Tinch
Trisha L. Hanke
William B. Givens
David L. Oliver
Kenneth E. Funk
Jordan R. King
Holly M. Isaacson
Kenneth L. Minton
Tony L. Jackson
Britley L. Hilger
Jasmine L. Smith
Jackie S. Claypool
Noah R. Demuth
Brandon L. Parsano
Alexander N. Williams
Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano
Jaylin S. Bones
Jordan R. King
Dominique M. Banks
Austin T. Daugherty
Sandra M. Lewis
Samantha E. Morris
Nolan C. Love
Nikkita L. Sandefur
Katlin M.B. Wilson
Eli C. Garozzo
Tysean T. Townsend
Curtis J. Byrd
Noral K. Nelson
Charles J. Tankson
Davis, Micah S
Livingston, Joshua D.
Kevin L. Ewen
Emmanuel K. Mpay
Ahmad S. Manns
Dylan R Mann
Tony L. Jackson
William R. Linden
Zadek U. Moen
Zachary T. Willis
Cecily M. Sexton
Tonisha A. Jackson
James A. McConnaughay
Jessica M. Longberry
Barry D. Guyton
Keon E. Spiller
Melina Aguilar
Carlos D. Cregan
Andrea M. Sheets
Wayne M. Damron
Terrance L. Ford
Stanley M. Miller
Darryl R. Vinson
Misti R. Marlett.jpg
Robert L. Smith.jpg
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Twitter: @d_jack_alkire
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!