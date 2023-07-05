BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman faces charges after being accused of hitting a police officer.

Misti R. Marlett, 35, is charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, and one count of obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Prosecutors allege that on Tuesday, after Bloomington police were called to assist Marlett and had transported her to a local hospital, she became uncooperative and struck an officer in the head.

Marlett's bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, meaning she does not have to post any cash to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

As a condition of her bond, Marlett was ordered to comply with recommended mental health treatment.

Her next court date in this matter is July 21 at 10 a.m.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Andrea M. Sheets Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson Misti R. Marlett.jpg Robert L. Smith.jpg