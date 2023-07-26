BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is facing multiple drug charges after an Illinois State Police task force investigation.

According to court records, Angela A. Myrick, 50, is accused of selling cocaine to ISP task force members on four separate occasions starting June 27. The amounts of cocaine ranged from less than a gram to between 1 and 15 grams.

Myrick is charged with one Class 1 felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one Class 1 felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and three Class 2 felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance from the four alleged sales.

Prosecutors requested that bond be set in the amount of $100,000 but Judge Pablo Eves set it at $60,000, 10% to apply for release.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Aug. 11.

