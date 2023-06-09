BLOOMINGTON — A 26-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested after police accused her of defrauding several thousands of federal loan money.

Justice J. Watkins appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing one day after being indicted by a grand jury.

She is charged with wire fraud, a Class 3 felony, and two counts of theft. One theft charge is a Class 1 felony and the other is a Class 2.

Charging documents state she received at least $10,000 in Paycheck Protection Plan loans between April 13 and Sept. 15 in 2021.

According to data published online by the United States Small Business Administration, Watkins received $20,832 as the sole proprietor of a business in the mobile food services industry that employed one person.

Judge Scott Black set Watkins' bond at $20,000 with 10% to apply for release. Her arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 23.

This fraud case was investigated by the Bloomington Police Department.

Think you're immune to cybercrime because you're young and tech savvy? Think again Who is most impacted by cybercrime? People under age 50 lost around $2.7 billion to internet scams in 2021 People in younger age groups are scammed at higher rates than those over 60 41% of people in their 20s reported losing money to fraud People in their 40s were the fastest-growing segment of online crime victims Adults under 40 were more than twice as likely to be the victims of social media scams