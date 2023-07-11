BLOOMINGTON — A woman has been arrested on DUI charges after a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl earlier this month in east Bloomington, police said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, July 2 to a single-vehicle crash at Hershey Road and Gloucester Circle.

Police said they found a vehicle hit a concrete bridge barrier railing, and a 2-year-old passenger inside was unresponsive. Officers start providing immediate care to the girl, before Bloomington Fire Department paramedics took over.

The child and the driver, who officers said was conscious after the crash, were taken to a nearby hospital, police said. The 2-year-old girl was transferred to a OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where she was later pronounced dead.

BPD spokesperson Ofc. Bryce Janssen said the girl died shortly after the crash.

Police said Kiley Sturm of Bloomington was the driver. The 33-year-old woman is charged with aggravated driving under the influence (involving death), driving under the influence of alcohol. BPD said she was also charged with improper lane usage, not wearing a seat belt and not restraining a child.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said the investigation was tough for first responders, and he expressed condolences to the child's family on behalf of the department. The incident represents a stark reminder of how dangerous intoxicated driving is, he said.

BPD continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Downing at 309-434-2587 or email jdowning@cityblm.org. Calls can also be made to BPD dispatchers at 309-820-8888.

To remain anonymous, BPD’s Crime & intelligence Analysis Unit can be reached at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org. Information can also be texted to 847411 by texting the word “BPDTIPS,” and inserting a space before your tip information.

Calls to CIAU should be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. A voicemail or email should be left outside of those hours.

