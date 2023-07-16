BLOOMINGTON — A 19-year-old Bloomington woman is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after spitting on a police officer Friday.

Charging documents provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office said Bloomington Police Department officers responded Friday to a reported disturbance. Documents said a resident told officers that Amari M. Colar knocked belongings off a table. The affidavit said Colar exited the home, yelled at the resident from outside, and threw an object that broke a window.

While officers spoke with the victim, the report stated, Colar returned and continued yelling at the resident. Police said they placed her under arrest, and she struggled and pulled her arms while they tried to handcuff her.

Once she was in handcuffs, the report said Colar spat on the officer’s arm and shoulder.

Colar appeared in a Saturday bond court hearing on a Class 2 felony charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer, plus misdemeanor charges of resisting a peace officer and criminal damage to property. A judge found probable cause for her arrest, and released Colar on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning she paid no cash to bond out.

Colar’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. July 28.

A booking photo was not immediately available for this story.