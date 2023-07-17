BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is jailed after she admitted to setting fire to her apartment building Saturday, police said.

Mariah S. Griffin appeared in a Monday bond court hearing on a Class 2 felony charge of arson. Judge Sarah Duffy found probable cause for her arrest.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick told the court that first responders were called at 5 p.m. Saturday at 1723 W. Illinois St. Once on scene at the the Sunnyside Court complex, he said they found residents fleeing the property.

He said one wall in the apartment Griffin resides in had fire damage, including to a melted curtain rod. Fredrick said Griffin admitted to officers that she set a curtain on fire with a cigarette lighter.

The prosecutor said Griffin struggles with methamphetamine use and mental health issues. Griffin also said she intentionally set the fire, but did not intend to harm other residents in the building, Fredrick continued.

Duffy set her bond at $150,000, with 10% to apply for release. She also ordered her to complete all recommended mental health treatments.

Griffin's arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 28.

Jeremy Hayes, director of the Bloomington Housing Authority, described the incident for The Pantagraph as a small fire in the structure's end unit, based on photos he had reviewed. And, no one else was displaced, he said.

Since a more formal assessment is needed, he said an exact damage estimate is unavailable, but repairs could cost a few thousand dollars.

Hayes recalled past kitchen fires at the property where damage was curbed from spreading to other units due to fire walls.

Frank Friend, spokesperson for the Bloomington Fire Department, said it was a minor fire that hurt no one.

Griffin remains in custody, as of Monday.

This story has been updated.

