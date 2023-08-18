BLOOMINGTON — A 62-year-old Bloomington man is facing charges connected to a shooting that left another man wounded earlier this month, police said.

Stanley E. Scott was arrested on a warrant Friday in the 100 block of Northfield Drive in Normal, according to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department. He is accused in a shooting that took place in the early hours of Aug. 7 in the 500 block of West Grove Street.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire found the victim with a gunshot wound and provided emergency medical care until paramedics arrived, police said. Other details about the incident have not been released.

Police said Scott was arrested on arrest warrants for a number of charges that included armed robbery with discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice by the destruction of evidence and several drug-related charges.

The Bloomington Police Department said its Street Crimes Unit, SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit and K9 Unit, along with the Illinois State Police Task Force Six, were all involved in apprehending Scott.

In a statement, Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington pledged to continue using "all the resources and technology at our disposal" to address violence in the community.

"This was a great example of the work BPD does, from the initial responding officers to the teams responsible for safely taking the suspect into custody," he said. "I am thankful for the deliberate work of our detectives to bring someone to justice."

The US surpasses 160 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space