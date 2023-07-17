BLOOMINGTON — Officers detained several people after a SWAT team was called to a Bloomington residence Monday on East Empire Street, police said.

Bloomington Police Department spokesperson Bryce Janssen told The Pantagraph that officers were in the 600 block of Empire Street. He said the incident turned into subjects barricading themselves at a nearby residence.

It was not immediately clear why police were in that location, as Janseen said an investigation is still ongoing.

Janssen said officers tried several times to get them to come out, but they refused. BPD's SWAT team was then activated to respond, he said.

The police department issued a 5:41 p.m. alert that day advising people to stay clear of the area. A Pantagraph reporter at the scene observed officers with long guns, and heard police speaking on a loudspeaker.

Police entered the home and detained several people, Janssen said. The incident was resolved by 6:41 p.m. Monday.

Information on potential preliminary charges was not available Monday. Janssen said there is no threat to public safety, and no one was hurt during the response.

No further information is available, as of late Monday afternoon.

UPDATED STORY 6:40 P.M. The Bloomington Police Department said the situation on East Empire Street has been resolved.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, and people no longer need to avoid the area, the department said.

A Pantagraph journalist near the scene saw one person being taken into custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY 5:50 P.M. The Bloomington Police Department is responding to an emergency call between the 400 and 800 blocks of East Empire Street.

In a message at 5:41 p.m., residents were asked to stay clear of the area until the situation was resolved. Police said residents would be notified when it is safe to return to the area.

Police also asked that residents "refrain from posting information to social media sites that may negatively affect this incident or impact the safety of those involved."

50 best crime TV shows of all time Intro #50. Southland #49. Happy Valley #48. Boston Legal #47. Bosch #46. American Crime Story #45. The Americans #44. Banshee #43. Broadchurch #42. Person of Interest #41. Ozark #40. Brooklyn Nine-Nine #39. Love/Hate #38. Harley Quinn #37. The New Batman Adventures #36. Alfred Hitchcock Presents #35. Trailer Park Boys #34. Luther #33. Big Little Lies #32. Boardwalk Empire #31. The Punisher #30. Hannibal #29. Sons of Anarchy #28. Mr. Robot #27. Homicide: Life on the Street #26. Wentworth #25. Endeavour #24. Young Justice #23. Poirot #22. Justified #21. Deadwood #20. The X-Files #19. Mindhunter #18. Daredevil #17. Dexter #16. The Return of Sherlock Holmes #15. The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes #14. Line of Duty #13. The Shield #12. Oz #11. The Boys #10. Better Call Saul #9. Twin Peaks #8. Narcos #7. Peaky Blinders #6. Fargo #5. True Detective #4. Sherlock #3. The Sopranos #2. The Wire #1. Breaking Bad 50 best crime TV shows of all time #50. 24 #49. Brooklyn Nine-Nine #48. Love/Hate #47. The New Batman Adventures #46. Alfred Hitchcock Presents #45. Bosch: Legacy #44. Southland #43. Harley Quinn #42. Happy Valley #41. Boston Legal #40. Bosch #39. Person of Interest #38. Big Little Lies #37. The Punisher #36. Hannibal #35. Ozark #34. Foyle's War #33. Mr. Inbetween #32. Wentworth #31. Endeavour #30. Trailer Park Boys #29. Poirot #28. Justified #27. Deadwood #26. Boardwalk Empire #25. The X-Files #24. Mindhunter #23. Sons of Anarchy #22. Mr. Robot #21. Daredevil #20. The Return of Sherlock Holmes #19. Homicide: Life on the Street #18. The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes #17. Young Justice #16. Line of Duty #15. The Shield #14. Oz #13. The Boys #12. Dexter #11. Twin Peaks #10. Narcos #9. Peaky Blinders #8. Fargo #7. Better Call Saul #6. True Detective #5. Batman: The Animated Series #4. Sherlock #3. The Sopranos #2. The Wire #1. Breaking Bad