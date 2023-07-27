The Bloomington Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing over a month ago.

Paiton Van of Bloomington was reported missing June 25 after an argument with family, according to a statement the department released Thursday.

She is described as Black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a top of unknown color.

Anyone with information about the location of Paiton is asked to contact Detective Weston Gresham at 309-434-2570 or wgresham@cityblm.org. Residents can also contact BPD at 309-820-8888.

The attached photograph was used with the consent of her family, according to the police department.

If you or someone you know is thinking about running away, please call Project Oz any time at 309-827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor about alternatives.