The Bloomington Police Department is responding to an emergency call between the 400 and 800 blocks of East Empire Street.

In a message at 5:41 p.m., residents were asked to stay clear of the area until the situation was resolved. Police said residents would be notified when it is safe to return to the area.

Police also asked that residents "refrain from posting information to social media sites that may negatively affect this incident or impact the safety of those involved."