BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired Sunday night near Clearwater Park.
A press release from BPD said officers were dispatched at 11:28 p.m. to a fireworks complaint on Bandecon Way.
Officers investigating at the scene then found evidence that shots had been fired, the release said, including damage to a vehicle and a nearby residence.
BPD said no one was hurt.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective J. Freeman at 309-434-2565 or
jfreeman@cityblm.org.
TO remain anonymous, BPD's Crime & intelligence Analysis Unit can be reached at 309-434-2963 or
CIAU@cityblm.org. Information can also be texted to 847411 by texting the word "BPDTIPS," and inserting a space before your tip information.
Calls to CIAU should be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. A voicemail or email should be left outside of those hours.
