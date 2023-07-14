BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man charged with vehicle theft may have also acted as the driver in a drive-by shooting earlier this summer, a prosecutor said Friday.

The disclosure came as part of a hearing at which Sean E. Statler-Williams, 19, was attempting to have his $75,000 bond amount reduced. Instead, Judge William Yoder increased it to $150,000 after hearing from the prosecution. The defendant would need to post 10% of the amount to be released.

Stalter-Williams is accused of stealing a black Pontiac Vibe on June 3. Authorities have said that he was caught on surveillance footage driving the vehicle to a McDonald’s parking lot and entering the establishment. The vehicle in question was found and towed on June 6.

He was arrested on June 19 after Bloomington and Normal police executed a search warrant at the Normal residence where he was staying, police previously said. He fled the scene but was taken into custody in a residential backyard.

On Friday, Stalter-Williams, represented by attorney Matthew Koetters, told the court that he could post bail of $1,500, would remain at a local address and had potential employment available if he were released.

That’s when Assistant States Attorney Aaron Frederick said prosecutors believe Stalter-Williams was driving the stolen Pontiac on June 4 near Rainbow and Ridgeport Avenues, where a drive-by shooting took place. Multiple shots were fired at three juveniles — a 14-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls — who were not injured in the attack, authorities previously said.

Prosecutors have yet to charge Stalter-Williams in the new matter; a grand jury indictment is pending, Frederick said. He argued, however, that Stalter-Williams was out on probation from a similar matter in which he was convicted of possessing a stolen vehicle when the most recent incident took place.

He also alleged that Stalter-Williams caused an accident between two vehicles when he fled police on June 19.

Citing his view that Stalter-Williams could pose a threat to the public safety, Yoder denied the motion to decrease bond and, in fact, increased it to $150,000 with 10% to apply, meaning Stalter-Williams would have to post $15,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

The next court date in this matter is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 24.