BLOOMINGTON — Police said several hundred speeding tickets were issued last month in Bloomington-Normal as part of a statewide enforcement detail funded by a Illinois Department of Transportation grant.

In a statement Thursday, the Normal Police Department said officers worked 108 hours on the detail, issuing 138 traffic citations in total. Of those, 123 citations were for speeding and two were for cellphone violations. One stop prompted a criminal arrest, police said.

NPD participated in the enforcement detail July 6-31, as part of Speed Awareness Month.

Officer Bryce Janssen with the Bloomington Police Department told The Pantagraph that Bloomington officers took up the same detail July 6-14, and again on July 26.

BPD conducted 232 traffic stops resulting in 184 citations. Of those, Janssen said 155, or 84%, were for speeding.

Janssen also noted the department monitors trends in crash locations and increases traffic enforcement in those areas.

When school is back in session, BPD will start focusing on school zones, rotating officers through those zones for traffic enforcement, he said.

Citation data was not immediately available from the McLean County Sheriff's Office or Illinois State Police.

