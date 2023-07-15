BLOOMINGTON — Two men, one from Bloomington and one from Normal, have been indicted on multiple child pornography charges as a result of investigations by the Bloomington Police Department.

Police said 49-year-old Wesley Noonan of Bloomington was indicted Wednesday on 59 counts of possession of child pornography (Class 2 felony) related to an investigation by BPD's Cyber Crimes Unit.

BPD Sgt. Ty Carlton said a nationwide warrant for Noonan's arrest has been issued for the amount of $1 million with full extradition.

According to McLean County court records, Noonan last appeared in court in September on drug charges. Carlton said Noonan has most likely been on the run since then.

Carlton added that the nature of Noonan's alleged crimes are severe enough to warrant aid from the U.S. Marshals.

"This would definitely be something that would classify for that," he said.

The case against Noonan began when BPD investigators with the Illinois State Police Drug Task Force 6 and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a narcotics-related search warrant. As part of the investigation, police confiscated Noonan's cellphone, which was found to contain child pornography, police said.

Carlton said Noonan's charges involve possession and distribution of child pornography.

Police also investigated 24-year-old Brad Carter of Normal after an instant messaging service made a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading and sharing of videos believed to be child sex abuse material, police said.

The BPD Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at Carter's residence and discovered several images of child sex abuse material during the course of the investigation.

Carter was indicted on Wednesday for eight counts of dissemination of child pornography (Class X felony) and 13 counts of possession of child pornography (Class 2 felony).

Carter was held on $1 million bond with 10% to apply for release. He posted $100,035 Friday and was released from custody.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington thanked all law enforcement agency involved in the two cases.

"Sex crime allegations are the worst crime type for any child to experience and causes devastation for a lifetime," Simington said in the news release. "I applaud the investigative efforts of BPD's well-trained and diligent detectives."

BPD is continuing to investigate these incidents. Anyone with information should contact Det. Paul Swanlund at 309-434-2373 or pswanlund@cityblm.org, or call BPD at 309-820-8888.

To remain anonymous, BPD’s Crime & intelligence Analysis Unit can be reached at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org. Information can also be texted to 847411 by texting the word “BPDTIPS,” and inserting a space before your tip information.

Calls to CIAU should be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. A voicemail or email should be left outside of those hours.