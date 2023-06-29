BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces several charges related to selling methamphetamine.

Robert E. Dodd, 55, has been charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine between 15 and 100 grams, a Class X felony; three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine between 5 and 15 grams, Class 1 felonies; and one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, a Class 2 felony.

Prosecutors allege that, on three separate occasions in May, Dodd sold methamphetamine to a confidential source working with Illinois State Police Task Force 6.

Prosecutors said when Dodd was arrested, he waived his Miranda rights and admitted to selling the drugs, saying he buys an ounce of methamphetamine at a time from Peoria to sell in Bloomington.

Dodd, whose drug-related criminal history spans two decades, received a bond amount of $400,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $40,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

His next court date in this matter is set for 9 a.m. July 14.

