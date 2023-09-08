BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced to 30 months of probation on Friday as part of a plea deal for multiple drug charges.
Jason C. Boyd was facing six felony charges, accused of providing methamphetamine to a confidential informant with Illinois State Police Task Force Six in March and April, according to charging documents.
Boyd pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison. The remaining drug charges were dismissed.
As part of the plea agreement, which was accepted by Judge Jason Chambers, Boyd also must undergo substance abuse evaluation and treatment and pay fines and costs.