BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Monday to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to domestic battery in a stabbing reported last year in Normal.

Zhane O.T. McGill, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, before Judge William Yoder. McGill was initially charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, and two Class 3 aggravated battery felonies, one involving a deadly weapon and the other for causing bodily harm. Those offenses were dismissed.

Normal police previously said officers responded to a reported stabbing on July 29, 2022, in the 1000 block of Charlotte Drive, where they found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound, and bruising around his neck. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

He was sentenced Monday to three and half years in the Department of Corrections with credit for 320 days served, to be followed by four years of mandatory supervised release.

McGill's attorney William Gregory was not immediately available for comment Tuesday on the case outcome.

