BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty Friday to weapon and drug charges.

Brandon A. Hutson, 32, pleaded guilty to the Class 3 felony of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after he was accused of delivering a firearm to the Illinois State Police Task Force Six in November 2022. The remaining charges in that case were dismissed as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

In a separate case, Hutson pleaded guilty to the Class X felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Prosecutors said in September 2022, police reported to have discovered more than 200 grams of a substance containing psilocyn, a psychoactive compound found in hallucinogenic mushrooms, in a bag believed to be in Hutson's possession.

Additional drug charges in this case were dismissed.

Judge Jason Chambers sentenced Hutson to nine years in prison on each case. However, the sentences will run concurrently, to be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson Jarvis K. Heads Wesley M. Noonan Brad Carter Brian K. Burnett Kenneth D. Downey Kenyon J. Bones Brittany N. Greiner