BLOOMINGTON — A 23-year-old Bloomington man has been sentenced after he was found guilty on 2022 drug possession and delivery charges.

Keon Spiller was sentenced Tuesday by Judge William Yoder on one count of manufacture or delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance.

Spiller was also initially charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, but the charge was dismissed.

According to Normal police, Spiller and two other individuals, one of whom was a juvenile, were arrested on April 29, 2022, after breaking up a party in Underwood Park.

Officers reported they pulled over a vehicle with Spiller inside as the party dispersed, citing a vehicle code violation.

The stop led to a search of the vehicle in which police said they found a handgun, an AR-15 rifle, loaded magazines and loose ammunition, more than 69 grams of cannabis packaged for sale and 10 pills of MDMA.

Spiller was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the cannabis charge and three years for the possession charge, with credit for 64 days served. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Spiller is also order to serve one year of mandatory supervised release and to pay the necessary fines and fees.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Trevor Sierra and Spiller was represented by Mackenzie Frizzell with the McLean County Public Defender's Office.

