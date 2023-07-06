BLOOMINGTON — A 28-year-old Bloomington man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to burglarizing a Colfax residence last year.

Zachary A. Heidenreich pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of residential burglary, court records show.

Judge Amy McFarland sentenced him to five years in the Department of Corrections, with credit for 139 days already served in jail. She also ordered Heidenreich to pay $1,820 in restitution, plus additional fines and court fees. He must also undergo one year of mandatory supervised release.

The Pantagraph previously reported that he was arrested February, following an investigation by the McLean County Sheriff's Office. Police said Heidenreich was seen on doorbell camera footage in the late hours of Feb. 12, 2022, leaving a Colfax home carrying a shotgun and a duffel bag. A rifle, two pistols and a small safe that contained ammunition also were taken, police said.

