BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces up to 60 years in prison after entering a guilty plea Thursday in a McLean County sexual assault case.

Ryan S. Godsil, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor under 13 years old (Class X felony).

Godsil was previously charged with three additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor under 13 years old, but the charges were dismissed by the state.

Assistant State's Attorney Mary Lawson said the offense occurred Nov. 6, 2021, and sometime between Nov. 7 and Dec. 1, 2021.

Officers from the Normal Police Department were dispatched to Godsil's residence Dec. 8, 2021, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 16, when a judge found probable cause, Lawson said.

Godsil entered an open plea to the charge and Judge Jason Chambers will decide his sentence.

The charge is eligible for mandatory supervised release of at least three years or up to life after he serves 85% of his prison sentence. He faces a minimum of six or a maximum 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He also is ordered not to have contact with any person under 18 years old and to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 10 at 2:30 p.m.

