BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in April that led to a crash on West Market Street.

Timothy P. Corteville, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Amy McFarland to one count of aggravated DUI, a Class 1 felony and his fifth subsequent offense.

According to court documents, Corteville, who has four prior DUI convictions and whose driver's license was revoked because of a DUI, crashed into a vehicle April 29 shortly before 1 a.m. on West Market Street after the vehicle had stopped to aid a separate, stalled vehicle.

Corteville was also charged with obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony, and other traffic offenses, but those charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty.

Corteville was sentenced to eight years in the Department of Corrections, with credit for 80 days already served, and pay the necessary fines and fees.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant's State's Attorney Don Rood and Nicole Mannen with the McLean County Public Defender office who represented Corteville.

