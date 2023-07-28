BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man could face up to 60 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in a McLean County sexual assault case involving a minor.

Wilmer Marquez Ayala, 36, pleaded guilty before Judge William Yoder on Friday to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old.

The other charges, including six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor family member and two additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, were dismissed.

As a Class X felony, Marquez Ayala could face a minimum of six and a maximum of 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The charge is eligible for mandatory supervised release of at least three years or up to life after he serves 85% of his prison sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

