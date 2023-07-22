BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in McLean County custody after prosecutors say he strangled a woman.
Adonis S. Wells, 24, was charged Friday with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.
Assistant's State's Attorney Mark Messman said in court that the Bloomington Police Department was dispatched Thursday for domestic dispute.
Wells is accused of pushing the woman and putting his hands around her neck for approximately 10 seconds, Messman said.
The prosecutor said Wells told police that he did not want neighbors to hear the woman screaming.
Wells was held without bond and is ordered to have a bond review hearing with a domestic violence assessment on July 27.
An arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 11.