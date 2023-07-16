BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been arrested on child porn charges, police said.
On Sunday, Bloomington Police Department Sgt. Ty Carlson told The Pantagraph that Wesley Noonan was in federal custody. It was unclear exactly when he was arrested.
The police department announced Friday that Noonan was indicted on several pornography charges following an investigation by BPD. Noonan is charged 59 times with child pornography possession, a Class 2 felony.
The investigation began after Illinois State Police Drug Task Force 6 and the Drug Enforcement Investigation executed a search warrant, confiscated Noonan's phone and found child porn on it, police said.
The Pantagraph reported Saturday that a nationwide warrant for Noonan's arrest had been issued, with a bond amount of $1 million.
BPD is continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information should contact Det. Paul Swanlund at 309-434-2373 or pswanlund@cityblm.org, or call BPD at 309-820-8888.
To remain anonymous, BPD’s Crime & intelligence Analysis Unit can be reached at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org. Information can also be texted to 847411 by texting the word “BPDTIPS,” and inserting a space before your tip information.
Calls to CIAU should be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. A voicemail or email should be left outside of those hours.
I want to give a great big thank you to the volunteers who sponsor, plan and organize all the Towanda 4th of July activities. It is a wonderful community event that brings pleasure and happiness to many.
May the legacy of the past 55 years continue as we celebrate the birth of our country and freedom.
Best wishes for many more Towanda 4th of July celebrations.
As the voice of Illinois’ fuel and retail industry, I have seen firsthand the consequences of misguided regulation and the ripple effect these efforts have on the businesses and consumers that rely on the petroleum products that power our economy.
Petroleum products are essential to everyday life across the globe. However, the EPA is pushing regulations that impose significant compliance costs on the energy supply chain and ultimately increase costs for consumers. The latest example is the agency’s proposal to tighten the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5. The NAAQS PM2.5 rewrite is particularly aggravating because there are significant parts of the U.S. that are still in nonattainment of the current standards.
Our industry is committed to being a world leader in air quality standards through constant innovation and technological advancements. The collective effort by our members to be as efficient and sustainable as possible is one of the main reasons that PM2.5 levels in the United States dropped by an astounding 44% between 2000 and 2020.
Unfortunately, the federal government is neglecting the contributions the American business community has made to help the U.S. achieve a balance between environmental protection and economic growth. Piling on additional federal regulations only serves to increase costs for businesses and consumers and make us more reliant on foreign nations with lower air quality standards.
As inflation remains high and our economic outlook becomes more precarious, the last thing the government should be doing is advancing rules and policies that put further upward pressure on energy prices. We call on the EPA to reverse course on its NAAQS PM2.5 proposal.
We the people of the USA have been thoroughly, but temporarily, infected with a nasty anti-government austerist virus on our way together toward a more perfect union and our nation’s 250th birthday. We have been de facto discouraged from cooperating together proactively to ensure that our government responsively serves us all, and not just a favored few of our fellow citizens and our major corporations. And we remain far too discouraged and uncooperative to this very day.
Our current leaders have overly deregulated our major corporations and even our system of government. Because of this, we are experiencing unprecedented and growing inequality in income, wealth, opportunity, hope, and prospects. We have baked a national cake of anti-government resentment and neglect. And we have frosted and candled it with a devastating discouraged tendency to avoidably accept austerity.
We are being told falsely that we have selfishly taken more than our share – that we have overspent and overconsumed so excessively that we are shortchanging the future well-being of our children, grandchildren, and posterity.
Recent trends in nationally prescribed local and state government accounting and accountability professional standards and resultant emerging financial reporting and budgeting practices have created certain potentials for misleading inference, which are discouraging requisite inclusive civic engagement and begetting misplaced exaggerated concerns about the financial condition and viability of local and state government defined benefit pension plans and our local and state governments themselves.
We live in the richest nation ever. All we need to do to satisfactorily balance personal freedom and social cohesion is to civically engage as our founders and forebears intended. Solutions to currently unmet public needs, and accomplishments of forthcoming consensus public policy objectives, will follow in due course. We just need to publicly and persistently ask more questions and follow-up questions.
If you have tried to navigate College Avenue lately, it is a mess since it is only one lane. Imagine if it was permanently one lane. Choosing to make Vernon one lane each way, even with a turn lane, is not conducive for traffic in our large community.
Imagine one lane east in the morning by Hoose Elementary. Eastbound parents and special ed buses trying to enter the parking lot and drop off areas while westbound cars trying to turn into Hoose are backed up so no eastbound cars can pass. This is what happened when they added two bike lanes and parking on Parkside Road.
Traffic is backed up by Parkside Junior High because there is no longer any room to pass. Added to that backup is parents and students trying to drive to Normal West High School.
Survey the traffic jam this fall to realize how reducing lanes is not the answer. Any easier and cost-effective solution is just to put up a four way stop at Blair drive. Do not let them ruin one of only three east west routes in Normal and be better stewards of our tax dollars.
No one can be God! When Adam and Eve got of the tree of knowledge of good and evil, they want to be like God. God told them the eat of any tree in the Garden other then the tree in the middle of the Garden. God told them if they ate of this tree they would surely die. There was a death that happen. It was a spiritual death that cause a separation in their relationship with God.
We live in a broken world where we see lies are believed over truth, wrong happens over right and immoral trumps being moral. All we have to do is watch the news everyday to see what is happening in our culture. Let us realize we cannot be God and subject our life after God.
Also, if baking a cake for a gay couple is participating in a gay marriage, what do you say about a person who sells an assault weapon to a mass shooter is doing? I believe in religionist freedom but baking a cake for gay couple is not endorsing their lifestyle. I also believe in the Second Amendment but there needs to be common sense restrictions.
Both amendments to the Bill of Rights need to respect everyone even those we disagree with on principle. All Americans should be concerned about the rulings coming out of the Supreme Court who should rule for all Americans.
Do you know how safe C02 pipelines are? If not, ask residents of East Palestine, Ohio. Many of them are still ill or disabled due to the recent derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials.
Yes, these are different chemicals, but the results are the same, probably worse, with C02. Wolf and Navigator are two companies who want to build deep underground pipelines to carry liquid C02 through Illinois for storage in Decatur. Safety regulations will probably be completed in 2024 and they want to build the pipelines and storage units before safeguards are in place.
Their goal is to make money. C02 pipeline construction will destroy much of our precious farmland. They may go through environmental justice neighborhoods in our communities, such as Peoria. There is a proposal for a pipeline that will go under or through the Mahomet Aquifer, which supplies water to about 850,000 people, including the entire town of Normal. A leak in the pipeline could destroy our water supply for many years.
Do not let the state of Illinois become a dumping ground for hazardous materials don't want within their borders.
