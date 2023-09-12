BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is being held without bond on battery charges.
Alec M. McKean, 35, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation; he is accused of choking and hitting a person in the face on Sept. 9.
He was held Monday pending a risk assessment and ordered to have no contact with the victim named in the case and an address in Bloomington.
A judge will review the risk assessment and set bond on Sept. 15. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 29.
