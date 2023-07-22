BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was held without bond on domestic violence charges.

Gen H. Bastidas, 36, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, one involving great bodily harm in which he is accused of kicking and hitting a woman and one involving strangulation.

Prosecutors said the woman was severely injured after Bastidas punched, kicked and cut her and dragged her by the hair, and when he later brought her to a local hospital, Bastidas told medical staff that she had injured herself by falling down a flight of stairs.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt asked Judge Sarah Duffy to hold the defendant without bond pending a risk assessment, in accordance with a state law known as Diane’s Law.

Duffy scheduled a bond review hearing on July 25, during which a judge will review the risk assessment evaluation and determine Bastidas’ bond.

An arraignment was scheduled for July 28.

