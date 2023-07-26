BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced this week to two years in prison on a fleeing and eluding charge.
Tysean Townsend, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of Class 4 aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude an officer in a case that stemmed from a June 2022 attempted traffic stop, and to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life or health of a child, after prosecutors said he left a minor home alone for more than six hours.
Tysean T. Townsend, 35, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony), three counts of child abduction, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and obstructing justice (Class 4 felonies).
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Initially, Townsend was also charged in the felony case with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of child abduction, and obstructing justice. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Assistant State’s Attorney Spencer Chikahisa said when a McLean County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on Townsend, he refused to pull over and sped away, traveling more than 95 mph.
He was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with credit for 132 days already served, which will be followed by up to one year of mandatory supervised release.
Photos: Scenes of protest in Israel over Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Ariel Schalit
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Ariel Schalit
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Ariel Schalit
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Ariel Schalit
Police forcibly detain an Israeli protesting against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Ariel Schalit
An Israeli firefighter puts out a bonfire on the Ayalon Highway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Ariel Schalit
A demonstrator sits next to a bonfire as others occupy the Ayalon Highway to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Ariel Schalit
Thousands of Israelis march to Jerusalem in protest of plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Thousands of demonstrators entered the last leg of a four-day and nearly 70-kilometer (roughly 45-mile) trek from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Protest organizers planned to camp overnight outside Israel's parliament on Saturday.
Ohad Zwigenberg
Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The protest came as lawmakers were debating the plan ahead of an expected vote on Monday.
Mahmoud Illean
Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The demonstration came a day before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan.
Ohad Zwigenberg
Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The demonstration came a day before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Ohad Zwigenberg
Israeli police disperse demonstrators blocking the entrance to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan.
Mahmoud Illean
Israeli police disperse demonstrators blocking the road leading to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Mahmoud Illean
Israeli police disperse demonstrators blocking the road leading to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Mahmoud Illean
Israeli police disperse demonstrators blocking the road leading to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Mahmoud Illean
Demonstrators wave a large Israeli flag during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan.
Ohad Zwigenberg
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, is surrounded by lawmakers at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Israel, Monday, July 24, 2023.
Maya Alleruzzo
Israeli police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan.
Ohad Zwigenberg
Israeli police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
A demonstrator waves a colored Israeli flag during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament was set to vote on a key part of the plan.
Ariel Schalit
Israeli border police officers scuffle with demonstrators during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament was set to vote on a key part of the plan.
Ariel Schalit
