BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced this week to two years in prison on a fleeing and eluding charge.

Tysean Townsend, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of Class 4 aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude an officer in a case that stemmed from a June 2022 attempted traffic stop, and to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life or health of a child, after prosecutors said he left a minor home alone for more than six hours.

Initially, Townsend was also charged in the felony case with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of child abduction, and obstructing justice. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Assistant State’s Attorney Spencer Chikahisa said when a McLean County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on Townsend, he refused to pull over and sped away, traveling more than 95 mph.

He was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with credit for 132 days already served, which will be followed by up to one year of mandatory supervised release.

