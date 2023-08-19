BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been convicted on eight sex offenses involving an underage victim.

John A. Gillin, 39, was initially charged in April 2021 as part of a long-term investigation by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Bloomington Police Department. He was charged with nine counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor between 13 and 17 years old.

The child told authorities the abuse occurred multiple times over two years. Police were able to collect physical evidence of the crime, according to a prepared statement from State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds.

A McLean County jury returned a guilty verdict, convicting Gillin on eight counts.

“Without the hard work of the Bloomington Police Department, specifically lead detective John Heinlen, and Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson along with the bravery of the minor victim, this verdict would not have been possible,” Reynolds said. “Let this serve as a reminder that local law enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to doing whatever is necessary to hold those who exploit children accountable.”

Gillin’s bond was revoked and he was remanded to the custody of the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2. Gillin faces 32 to 120 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

