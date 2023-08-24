BLOOMINGTON — A $1 million bond has been set for a Bloomington man facing multiple sexual assault charges.

Alan B. Bates, 52, is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault (Class X felonies), according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging Bates Wednesday. Charging documents listed the offenses as occurring between Oct. 2007 and Oct. 2008; Oct. 2008 and Oct. 2010; Oct. 2012 and June 2013; and Oct. 2013 and Oct. 2015.

According to the Bloomington police, a warrant was issued for Bates' arrest following the indictment, and BPD officers located and arrested him without incident.

Bates's bond was set at $1 million, with 10% plus fees to apply in order to be released from McLean County jail. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, he remains in custody.

He is being represented by private attorney Tristan Bullington, who was not immediately available for comment.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Curt Maas at 309-434-2534 or cmaas@cityblm.org. Anonymous tips can be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org, or by texting "Tip" to 847411.

This story may be updated.

