BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is behind bars after police said he invaded a home Friday.

Steven O. Avery, 52, is charged with home invasion; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, with less than 15 grams of cocaine; misdemeanor resisting a peace officer and driving while license suspended.

Assistant State's Attorney Brad Rigdon said officers were called Friday to the 600 block of East Empire Street in Bloomington, where a person reported Avery entered their home and attacked them, scratching their chest and shoulder and biting their leg.

Police found and arrested Avery on Saturday. Rigdon said Avery acknowledged “blacking out” and attacking out of rage after seeing the victim standing in the doorway of the home.

The prosecutor also said officers found Avery possessing a bag containing 0.6 grams of cocaine.

Black set his bond at $300,000 at 10% to apply for release. He also ordered Avery to have no contact with the victim.

A public defender was appointment to the case, and an arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 11.

How machine learning and new AI technologies could change the cybersecurity landscape How machine learning and new AI technologies could change the cybersecurity landscape Artificial intelligence Machine learning Chatbot technology Virtual reality Cloud computing