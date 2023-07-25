BLOOMINGTON — A man is facing over a dozen felony charges after authorities said methamphetamine and cocaine were seized during a search of his Bloomington residence.

James L. Jones, 46, is charged with:

six counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance;

three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver;

three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance;

two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver;

resisting an officer, with injury.

Assistant's State's Attorney Jeffrey Horve said a search warrant for Jones' home was served Friday, and police found suspected cocaine and 53 Ecstasy pills.

He said Illinois State Police Task Force Six is continuing to investigate the case.

Jones' bond was set at $250,000, with 10% to apply for release. His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 11, and a public defender was appointed to his case.

