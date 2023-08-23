BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of violating the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Prosecutors said Bradley Bicknell, 34, who was required to register as a sex offender following a 2014 criminal sexual abuse conviction, failed to report his place of employment to police within three days of his start date as required by law.

He was charged with violating the registration act, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.

Judge Amy McFarland set a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning Bicknell can be released from jail with his signature.

McFarland said it "behooves the interest of justice" for Bicknell to work.

An arraignment hearing is set for Sept. 8.

