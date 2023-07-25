BLOOMINGTON — A 36-year-old Bloomington man has been charged with his third driving under the influence charge.
Jose A. Garcia is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and driving under the influence, charged as a Class A misdemeanor.
McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said deputies arrested Garcia early Saturday morning north of Interstate 39 after they observed him making traffic violation.
The deputies then ran field sobriety tests, which indicated Garcia was intoxicated, Lane said.
According to court documents, Garcia was previously charged with driving under the influence in 2006 and 2012.
He was jailed in lieu of paying $535. He was also ordered not to consume or possess any alcohol or illicit substances.
An arraignment is scheduled Aug. 11.