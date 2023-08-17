BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is jailed on a felony homicide charge stemming from a December crash that killed a 57-year-old woman in west Normal.

William G. Morris, 21, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing after a grand jury indicted him the day before on Class 3 reckless homicide and Class 4 aggravated reckless driving.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Merriman requested Morris be held on a $100,000 bond with 10% to apply, which was approved by Judge Scott Black. Merriman told the court Morris was driving at least 100 mph before the crash.

The prosecutor added that a blood sample was collected from Morris at an area hospital, and analysis by Illinois State Police investigators found it contained 10.8 nanograms of THC, the primary active component of cannabis, per milliliter of blood.

According to charging documents, on Dec. 2, Morris was changing lanes at an unreasonable rate of speed when he crashed his vehicle into another occupied by Charlene C. Jones, of Bloomington.

Officers were called to the crash scene at 7:10 a.m. that morning at Rivian Motorway and College Avenue in Normal.

After the crash, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said Jones died from multiple blunt traumatic injuries when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car and hit a semi-truck.

Morris' arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 1. He ordered not to consume or possess any alcohol, cannabis or illicit drugs.

A public defender was appointed to the case.

