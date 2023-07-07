BLOOMINGTON — A 24-year-old Bloomington man is jailed on charges of possessing methamphetamine and cocaine.

Lee W. Stevens appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Sarah Duffy. Probable cause for his arrest was stipulated by his public defender.

Stevens faces one Class 2 felony count each of possessing under 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and possessing under 5 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver. Additionally, he is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 4 felony.

Duffy set his bond at $10,000 with 10% to apply for release. A public defender was appointed to Stevens' case.

Stevens' arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 21.

He remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

