BLOOMINGTON — A 24-year-old Bloomington man is jailed on charges of possessing methamphetamine and cocaine.
Lee W. Stevens appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Sarah Duffy. Probable cause for his arrest was stipulated by his public defender.
Stevens faces one Class 2 felony count each of possessing under 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and possessing under 5 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver. Additionally, he is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 4 felony.
Duffy set his bond at $10,000 with 10% to apply for release. A public defender was appointed to Stevens' case.
Stevens' arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 21.
He remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
051316-blm-loc-1crystal
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
McLean County Sheriff's detective Tim Tyler examines crystal methamphetamine confiscated during a traffic stop near Saybrook Wednesday night. The pure crystals were not likely made in the United States but were probably being delivered to sellers in the McLean County area.
Photos: McLean County Sheriffs make huge crystal meth arrest
One of the largest confiscations of pure crystal methamphetamine was made by the McLean County Sheriff's Department Wednesday night in Saybrook.
051316-blm-loc-3crystal
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
A milk bottle was used to smuggle the crystal methamphetamine confiscated during a traffic stop near Saybrook Wednesday night.
051316-blm-loc-4crystal
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
At least one suspect stopped transporting crystal methamphetamine was a likely user; a pipe used to smoke the substance was found in their possession.
