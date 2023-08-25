BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces felony charges after prosecutors said he kicked a Normal police officer in the face.

Nashon J. Young, 28, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery (Class 2 and Class 3 felonies); two counts of criminal damage to property (Class 4 felony); misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicle.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Merriman said officers were called Aug. 11 to a gas station at North Main Street and Raab Road, where Young got into a vehicle without permission and tried to start it before an occupant of the vehicle took the keys away from him.

Merriman said Young also punched a man in the face and cracked the windshield of another vehicle by jumping up on its hood.

Young was taken to an area hospital, and when crews tried to get him out of an ambulance, Merriman said he kicked an officer in the face. He also said Young bit a hospital security guard, causing them to bleed.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 8.

