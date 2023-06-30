BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with violating Illinois' gun owner law.

Keyonta K. Hunter, 21, is charged with violation of the Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act, Class A misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Hunter is accused of knowingly possessing firearm ammunition without having been issued a Firearm Owner's Identification card.

Hunter was arrested late Wednesday after officers responded to a call about shots fired around the 300 block of Riley Drive.

Bloomington police said Thursday that Hunter had been arrested on a preliminary felony charge of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon. However, the State's Attorney's Office only filed a misdemeanor charge against Hunter.

His bond was set at $1,500 with 10% to apply, and an arraignment was scheduled for July 12.

