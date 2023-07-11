BLOOMINGTON — A 35-year-old Bloomington man is charged with delivering cocaine to agents of a state police narcotics enforcement detail.

Isaiah D. McGee appeared in a Monday bond court hearing before Judge Sarah Duffy after he was indicted on two charges of delivering a controlled substance to a confidential source for Illinois State Police Task Force Six.

Records detailed the first charge as a Class 1 felony of delivering between 1-15 grams of cocaine, and the second as a Class 2 felony of delivering less than one gram of cocaine. Both accusations were levied as occurring on Nov. 21, 2022.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick declined to clarify exactly how much cocaine McGee was accused of delivering.

Duffy retained the $100,000 bond amount as stipulated by McGee's indictment, meaning he must post $10,035 to be released.

A public defender was appointed to McGee's case. His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 28.