BLOOMINGTON — McLean County prosecutors have upgraded theft and battery charges against a man accused of taking merchandise and striking a person outside a Bloomington grocery store.

Parrish D. Phillips, 61, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black on charges of felony retail theft, battery and burglary.

According to charging documents, the Bloomington man is accused of hitting and pushing a person June 27 in the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. Prosecutors also say he took bottles of alcohol from the store.

Phillips is charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; and retail theft, a Class 4 felony. He is also charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery and retail theft.

The State's Attorney's Office initially filed misdemeanor charges July 3 on this matter, and court records state Phillips failed to appear for a July 18 arraignment hearing on those charges.

Black set his bond at $10,000, with 10% apply for release. An arraignment hearing on the new felony matter was scheduled for Friday; his next scheduled appearance was not immediately available.

